Webinar- What You Don't Know Can Hurt You- Recent Developments in Libel Law, Lawsuits, FOIA & More

As part of our new training and professional development initiative, VPA is rolling out original webinar programming focused on the needs of our members. We are pleased to announce that the first webinar in this program - What You Don't Know Can Hurt You- Recent Developments in Libel Law, Lawsuits, FOIA & More - will take place on November 2 from 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. This practical, Virginia-specific webinar is a must-attend for you and your staff and includes plenty of time of Q&A with our expert presenters. Everyone who completes the webinar will be given a certificate of completion documenting 1.5 hours of training time. Register now!