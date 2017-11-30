Virginia Press Association invites journalists and students to one of our most popular events - VPA's Legislative Day in the RVA (formerly known as VPA Day at the Capital). This year's theme is: Rewind, Fast Forward: An Insider’s Look at the 2017 Election and What’s Ahead for the 2018 Legislative Session. Get an insider's perspective on what to expect in the legislature in 2018 and a critical analysis of what just happened in the 2017 election, with a keynote from the new governor. Get all of the details here: https://vpaday.wordpress.com/.