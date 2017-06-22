Community Journalism Workshop

Get a hands-on, intensive training experience

at an affordable price

We know that your time and resources are strained. We also know that journalism professionals, whether new or veteran, need quality, relevant training. To address these challenges, VPA is offering a 2-day journalism crash-course led by a group of outstanding Virginia journalists at a discount price that includes meals and materials.

In order to provide an intimate setting for this personalized, focused learning experience, we are limiting the number of attendees that can register.

If you are interested, don't wait to register!

This course is not designed as a lecture - attendees will roll up their sleeves and interact with all of the presenters and their fellow-attendees for a truly experiential learning program. Attendees even have the opportunity to have their individual work critiqued by the presenters and maintain a mentorship relationship past the training. Participants will also walk away with a print and digital "tool-box" for journalists full of resources and information that will make your job easier.



We will cover all the fundamentals of journalism, as well as:

interview tips

Freedom of Information Act (FOIA)

story structure

ledes

ethics

digital media

accuracy and fairness

time management

In addition to providing a jam-packed training schedule, plenty of time for networking in a casual environment has been set aside.

5 scholarships are being offered - 3 student scholarships and 2 for VPA members. The application deadline is May 31. To apply, click here.



All the details you need, including a full program agenda, speaker bios, and registration details are available here: https://vpacommunityjournalism.wordpress.com/.