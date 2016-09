From: Richmond Times-Dispatch, August 11, 2016

The Richmond Times-Dispatch's vice president of advertising and revenue development is leaving to take a position at two newspapers in Illinois.

Todd Sears, who has led the newspaper's advertising staff since September 2014, will become publisher at The State Journal-Register in Springfield, Ill. and the Lincoln Courier in Lincoln, Ill., according to GateHouse Media, parent company of the two Illinois newspapers.