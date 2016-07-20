Virginia State Police Seeks Media Input on Media Relations Policies

From: Corinne Geller, Virginia State Police

In accordance with Virginia State Police policy, the Department welcomes media input on our General Orders related to “Public/Media Relations.” The copy of the policy is in a pdf format below. Please feel free to respond to Corinne Geller, with any feedback, concerns, questions, or suggestions related to General Order OPR 9.00.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Corinne N. Geller

Public Relations Director Virginia State Police

Corinne.Geller@vsp.virginia.gov

(Office) 804-674-2789 (Cell) 804-263-5547

Web: www.vsp.virginia.gov