Many ways you can help making the voices of the press and public heard

We need your help!

The FOIA Council and its subcommittees have been meeting for the past two years to study FOIA and make changes changes to the Freedom of Information Act. Many of these suggested changes will make getting information from the government more difficult. The VPA needs your help making the voices of the press and public heard.

Here's how you can help!

1) Attend a FOIA Council or FOIA Council subcommittee or working group meeting. There are plenty of representatives from local and state government at these meetings - but we need the same kind of representation from the press and public.

2) Tell your FOIA story. Come prepared with examples of how you have made FOIA requests and been denied records, information and access to meetings when you know you should have received the information or had access under FOIA. Legislators, policymakers and government managers need to hear how FOIA works out there in the real world.

If you can't attend the FOIA Council meetings - tell us your story. We are at every meeting and want to share our member's experiences with FOIA.

The next FOIA meeting is the Personnel Records Working Group

Meeting at 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 4, 2016 in the House Redistricting Room, 2nd Floor, General Assembly Building (GAB) , 201 N. 9th Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219

Let us know if you can attend this meeting on August 4th. If you can't - let us know your stories and we'll make sure they are heard!

For more information call or email Betsy Edwards at 804-521-7584.

Mark your calendar and plan to attend for future Subcommittee meeting dates:

Meetings Subcommittee

1:30 PM on Thursday, August 11, 2016 in House Room C of the GAB

10:00 AM on Monday, September 19, 2016 in House Room C

of the GAB

Records Subcommittee

10:00 AM on Thursday, August 18, 2016 in House Room C of the GAB

10:00 AM on Thursday, September 8, 2016 in House Room C of the GAB

FOIA Council

1:30 PM on Monday, September 19, 2016 in House Room C of the GAB

1:30 PM on Monday, October 17, 2016 in House Room D of the GAB

1:30 PM on Monday, November 21, 2016

in House Room C of the GAB