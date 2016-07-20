Local investors purchase the Fauquier Times

From: Fauquier.com, July 19, 2016

Local investors Tuesday signed documents to buy the weekly Fauquier Times, Prince William Times and Gainesville Times from Loudoun-based Virginia News Group. Terms were not disclosed.

Virginia News Group, also publisher of Loudoun Times-Mirror, is owned by Middleburg resident, Peter Arundel. The company was founded by Arundel’s father, Arthur “Nick” Arundel, in 1963 with the purchase of the Loudoun Times-Mirror.

“Our readers and advertisers in Fauquier are very well-served by this transaction”, said Arundel, adding, “The buyers are very passionate about this county and the vital role that the paper plays in nurturing its special character.”

The first edition under Piedmont Media will be Aug. 24. The buyers all reside in Fauquier and are represented by Marshall resident, George Thompson, chairman of Piedmont Media LLC.

“Our goal is to build a newspaper that is as good and honest and as able as are the people of Fauquier County,” Thompson said.

“We will invest in expanded coverage of the topics of greatest interest to the people who hold the county dear,” he said. “Our primary objective is to improve, over time, reporting and presentation of news, local business, events, agriculture, conservation, sports, equestrian and other features.”

Regarding the opinion page, Thompson said, “Our policy is an editorial page that is straight down the middle. We will be guided by our readers.”

The transaction includes the digital Fauquier.com, which Thompson said will be expanded and eventually include new products, an expanded social media presence, as well as mobile apps for phones and tablets.

Founded in 1905 by Thomas Frank, the paper changed hands several times until Hubert Phipps owned the paper for 33 years. Arthur “Nick” Arundel purchased the paper in 1974 and has remained in Arundel family ownership for 42 years.

