From: Richmond Times-Dispatch

By: Carol Hazard

Photo: Shelby Lum

Ginger Stanley wore outrageous stockings to the General Assembly one year while she was lobbying, knowing they would grab the attention of every lawmaker’s secretary.

“She was terrific at networking with secretaries and legislative aides, all of whom were then quick to ‘get her an in’ with lawmakers when she needed a meeting or tip her off to sudden meeting changes,” said Anne Adams, president of the Virginia Press Association and owner of The Recorder newspaper in Monterey.

Stanley, 67, executive director of the Virginia Press Association for the past 28 years, bid adieu Friday to about 160 friends and associates at her retirement party at the trade association’s office in western Henrico County. Her last day there was June 30.

She was honored at Friday’s event for being the voice of the Freedom of Information Act (a law that gives citizens the right to access information from the federal government), for maintaining vigilance, and lobbying legislators to ensure a free press and transparent government in Virginia.

She also learned at the event that the Virginia Press Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports journalism in Virginia, had established a fund in her name.

“We wanted to make sure your legacy is carried on,” said Peter Yates, editor and general manager of the Daily News-Record in Harrisonburg and former association president.

“I never imagined something like this would happen,” Stanley said. “I am so blessed and honored.”

The initial fundraising efforts were quiet and targeted because of the surprise, Yates said. To date, more than 60 donors — individuals, organizations and member newspapers, including the Richmond Times-Dispatch — have committed more than $31,600 in initial investments to the Ginger Stanley Fund.

“One of Ginger’s greatest strengths was how much she cared about the members, no matter how large or how small,” Yates said. “She took the time to know them personally, celebrating their successes and helping to lift them through their challenging times.”

