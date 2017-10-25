VPA's Legislative Day in the RVA - Registration Open!

VPA’s Legislative Day in the RVA (formerly known as VPA Day at the Capital) One of Virginia Press Association’s (VPA’s) most popular events, this is a day set aside for journalists and students to get an exclusive legislative preview of the year ahead in the General Assembly as well as an analytical look back at the 2017 election. With a lineup of insiders including the Governor-elect, legislators, key policymakers, lobbyists, and experienced journalists, this information-packed experience is a must-attend for all VPA members and journalism students.

Space is limited - register soon!

Get all the details here!