New Staff Spotlight: Susan Wineland-Ii, VPA's Advertising Sales Director

This week's Staff Spotlight is on Susan Wineland-Ii. She is VPA's new advertising sales director. Read our full E-Press from this week here .

Name: Susan Wineland-Ii

Hometown: Meadville, Pennsylvania

What's your education background?

I went to Mercyhurst University in Pennsylvania and have a B.A.

Where did you work prior to coming to VPA?

I worked for TeamWorld Corporate Programs managing an inside sales team who sold promotional - branding products, uniforms and custom company store websites to corporate clients nationwide. Some of the clients I worked with included Wegmans, Shake Shack and Otsuka Pharmaceuticals. Prior to that and for most of my career, I worked for Gannett Central New York Media Group (Binghamton, Ithaca and Elmira newspapers) for 17 years in advertising in various roles including Classified Call Center Manager and Retail Advertising Manager.

What will you be doing for VPA?

As the Advertising Sales Director, I will be spending most of my time seeking new advertising opportunities for member newspapers statewide. We will also be working with our existing clients to deepen our relationships to maintain and grow that business. I look forward to supporting the advertising teams in any way that I can.

What motivated you to want to work for a press association?

I'm a news junkie and newspapers have always been a part of my life, even outside of working in the industry. I enjoy the creative side of advertising and have always been in sales. I thought that this position would take advantage of my experience, but also be a new challenge.

Hobbies and interests outside of work?

I love to travel and have been fortunate to be able to visit a lot interesting places around the world.