Member Spotlight: Laura Peters, The News-Leader

This week’s feature is Laura Peters, the trending topics reporter for the News-Leader in Staunton. Laura has been with the News-Leader for five and a half years and has written about a wide array of subjects for the paper.



Below, she talks about small-town reporting charm, misconceptions about both rural areas and small newspapers, the recent Amtrak derailment that happened near Crozet and more. Questions | William Lineberry

To start can you please tell me a little about yourself—where you’ve worked, where you work, where you’re from, your education background, etc.?

I’m from Leesburg, Virginia, so I’m a Virginia girl born and raised. I got my degree in print journalism from Virginia Commonwealth University where I worked at WRIR 97.3, the community supported radio station. I covered general news and community events at that station. From there I worked at the Loudoun Times-Mirror for almost two years first as the towns and features reporter, but by the time I left I was the education reporter covering almost 100 schools in the richest county in America. After leaving the Times-Mirror I went to the News Leader in Staunton, Virginia, a USA Today-owned paper. I’ve worn many different hats at this paper, starting out as the business and agriculture reporter and now the trending topics reporter. It’s a beat that was basically designed for me in mind. I get to cover business, trends, events — anything that’s going on in Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro. It’s a pretty cool beat, plus I get to explore the ever-expanding brewery trend. Since we’re a small paper, currently with only three news reporters, I also get to jump in with a lot of breaking news coverage, photo assignments and video. I’ve been at the News Leader for 5 1/2 years.

It sounds like an all-encompassing beat. What are some stories you’ve covered recently on your beat? Did you write any pieces on the train accident that happened earlier this week near Crozet?

It really is a kind of catch-all beat, but it makes it fun! It allows me to kind of dabble in a little bit of everything and not get to stale.

I recently did a story on a local farmer that was concerned about the Dominion Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Dominion is currently seeking a special use permit to put a large storage yard next to his operation. He has a very small operation that he started from scratch and has built in the past two years. He was concerned that it would affect the safety of his family (including their health) and potentially affect his business. The issue is still ongoing, but it was amazing how raw he got with me. This is his livelihood. Link here.

Another real fun piece I worked on, where I did not only the story, but the photography and a video, was about this Staunton man who built a skating rink in his backyard for his family and neighbors to use. He even had extra skates and was willing to teach the neighborhood children how to skate. It was just heartwarming and really shows how unique Staunton is, kind of the magic of the place. Link here.

This isn’t super recently, but it’s been a big part of my last year at the paper. I wrote a large piece on suicide awareness and got to tell my own story. That sort of got a larger ball rolling where I held live chats with area community board members and held a “Talk Saves Lives” forum in conjunction with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. I was also asked to be the keynote speaker at the foundation’s annual Out of the Darkness Walk. It was truly inspiring and the community support and feedback I received was overwhelming.

Link here for bigger story.

As for the Crozet train crash, yes I was there. I had originally planned on taking photos in Staunton of the train passing, because I knew some big officials were heading to a retreat. Then I learned the train hit a trash truck. I wrote several pieces (including photography) on it, did a live stand up for our Facebook and follow up the next day on the man who died. USA Today picked up some of my work as well. I was doing the whole thing solo at the scene because I got in there before authorities shut down the road. So I was sending things to my news director and directing the staff photographer to head to Charlottesville where they took the GOP members off the train and onto buses. It was kind of chaotic, but as a journalist, personally, I thrive in that environment.

Wow all those stories sound thrilling and challenging all at the same time. I want to ask you about covering an area that is outside of Virginia’s urban crescent. What are some of the misconception, if any, you see that urban media tend to have about more rural areas?

I think a common misconception is that rural areas are uneducated, uniformed and that small towns don’t have anything going on. That it’s all quilting parties and small-time reporting. But I’m in our area there’s lots going on. We’re a growing community, have big industry and we’re a big destination. Staunton has appeared in numerous travel magazines and lists for the place to go. At the News Leader, we’ve broken really large stories and done major investigations.

Like an investigation into unanswered and erased voicemails at the area child protective services agency, a deep investigation into addicted nurses to an investigation that showed disciplinary actions against health professionals were not made public in time for patients to make informed healthcare decisions.

The smaller papers are where the deep journalism is happening. We’re doing it with less reporters and we’re doing it well.

Do you think that working at a smaller paper builds a certain type of grit in a reporter? That is if that reporter wants to go after the stories you mentioned (CPS and drugs, etc.) and not just cover the quilting party.

I think at a smaller paper a journalist needs to be extremely versatile and be able to adapt to various types of reporting. I’ve only worked in smaller papers, but I’ve also acted as a correspondent for USA Today where there are more people who can take point in other ways to help bring a story together.

I feel like working at a smaller paper has made me a great reporter because we have less to work with and even more to cover. In any type of paper though, a journalist needs to have a certain grit. In a local small-town paper, you need that and some charm.

We like to ask reporters that we interview which they prefer: the reporting, or the writing? Which one do you take over the other?

I think I prefer the reporting. I like going out to different assignments or breaking news scene and interacting with people. Also, the whole process of reporting helps me gather ideas and leads on different stories.

What is some of the most sound writing advice you’ve ever received from an editor?

Write, rewrite and sometimes you have to throw it all away to start over. But, mainly, the advice I’ve gotten that I’ve been most receptive to is writing style. Find the sweetness in the tiny details.

You need to pick up on the things that many people don’t. How did it smell when you were there? Did they scrunch their eyebrows a lot? Find those little details, because those details help put the reader in the space with you.

I did a story about the sugar houses in Monterey, Virginia where they hold an annual Maple Festival and I really wanted to bring the smell of the sugar houses to the text:

"You enter the kitchen portion of their sugar shack, which is a small wood cabin that sits on their property. You’re instantly hit with the sweet smell of maple syrup. It’s the kind of smell that lingers and tickles your nostrils. It’s like you can almost taste the candy they’re making. Your salivary glands start to water and that spot at the corner of your jaw starts to tingle.”

I find that when you’re telling stories that can use that writing style, it because like poetry in motion. The piece sings to you a bit. Those are pieces I enjoy writing the most and what I also enjoy reading the most.

Speaking of poetry, who are some of your favorite writers (journalists, fiction, poetry, etc.)? Do you think that being a good writer goes in tandem with being a good reader?

I think being a good writer can go hand-in-hand with being a good reader. I try to read about two books a month, because it keeps my mind health and active and allows my imagination to grow. I guess it just keeps me sharp, plus it’s good to escape in a good book. Some of my favorite writers include journalist Tony Horwitz, Jeanette Walls, Gillian Flynn, Sylvia Plath and JD Salinger. A book I recently read that I couldn’t put down was “You” by Caroline Kepnes. It was thrilling, disturbing and I couldn’t stop reading it.

What do you think the next big story is for your coverage area, one that will have a sizeable effect on the communities you cover?

I think the next big story for our area is the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and Staunton is starting to boom.

As for the pipeline, many here are battling it and I think we’re getting closer to it actually happening — and I think there can be huge environmental effects from it, as well as effects to the whole livelihood for the area (think housing values and property values also taking a hit). Especially with the recent movement on a potential storage yard for Dominion being tabled by the county zoning board, but having the surrounding resident reach an agreement with Dominion is pretty telling.

For the boom, here in Staunton there are two large economic developments going up (Staunton Crossing and Frontier Center), which have been years in the making. But, now you see the hotels, stores and more coming to life and that’s going to be an entirely new influx to the city. Being located right at the intersection of Interstates 81 and 64, the two developments will be seeing a lot more possibilities. The hope, at least from the city, is to get people off the interstate to be greeted by these two large developments so they’ll drive in further to the downtown area and spend more money. In theory it will also help revitalize the outer edge of the city, bring in more revenue and more people will move here.

For all the people that ask, “Why would you want to be a journalist at a newspaper?” What do you say?

I love telling people’s stories and I love being the voice for those who may have been silenced otherwise. As journalists, we are responsible for holding the truth above anything else. That can be a light-hearted piece or something deep, disturbing and dark. We need to be the voice when no one else will. That is powerful. That is needed. That is what I thrive on. I want to make a difference, not only for the people and subjects I report on, but for the community.