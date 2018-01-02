Member Spotlight: Amir Vera, Virginian-Pilot, CNN

This week is a retrospective and a look ahead. We talked with Amir Vera, a former breaking news and digital reporter for the Virginian Pilot in Norfolk. Amir was at the Pilot for the last two years, prior to that he was at the Progress Index in Petersburg. In the middle of last month, he announced that he had accepted a job at CNN Digital as an associate writer.

Amir talks about his time at the Pilot, some of his most memorable moments there, what his new CNN job will entail and the importance of brevity in writing. He will start his job at CNN this coming Monday.

To start, can you please provide a little background on yourself (where you’re from, where you went to school, where you’ve worked and where you’re headed currently)?

I'm Army brat who's lived all over (mostly Germany), but my family has been in the Richmond area since 2007 so I claim it now. I went to Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond where I majored in print/online journalism and worked at the Student Media Center (SMC) as a staff writer at The Commonwealth Times as well as a producer/editor for what was Rams Review.

I officially began my professional career as one of three staff writers at The Progress-Index, a small daily in Petersburg, Va. I started the Monday after I graduated VCU (May 2014) and stayed until February 2016 when I began working as the online and breaking news reporter at The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk, Va. I was on nights during my entire time at The Pilot mostly working crime stories as well as coming up with original content for the web. My last day there, actually, was Jan. 23, 2018. I'll now be headed to Atlanta, Ga., where I'll be an associate writer for CNN Digital. I start Feb. 5, 2018.

At the Pilot, what do you think you gained as a reporter? Do you feel that the paper helped you grow as a reporter?

I definitely think The Pilot helped me grow as not only a reporter, but a writer as well. On reporting, in my position reporting was essential to the job. If I couldn't get the information then I had nothing to write. Reporting was easy for me, people seemed to always open up to me whether I was at a murder scene, fire or even a bridal showcase. Now, writing was my challenge. Not in the sense of composing a simple sentence, but making the sentence short, compact and to the point. But editors at the Pilot always stressed getting straight to the point and analysis, meaning don't just write just to write but actually understand what you're writing and why it is important.

Can you talk about one specific story that you’ve done that has kind of stayed with you in some way, be it positive or negative?

As far as your other question, this story really stuck with me: https://pilotonline.com/news/local/crime/man-shot-and-killed-by-norfolk-officers-relatives-dispute-police/article_77ad85c6-c5b6-5278-89a9-e9f5d67c92e1.html

That's because I was in my first few months as the breaking news reporter at the Pilot. I also had an intern with me, who I believe was in her first week. Anyway, this really stuck with me because it not only showed the faith the Pilot staff had in me (I was the only reporter, aside from the intern, and they only called in a photographer), but I was able to also prove myself as a reporter. I was able to get comments from family that even other news outlets weren't able to get, such as the comment from the victim's ex-wife and son.

There's tons of stories that stuck out to me at the Pilot, but that one will stick with me for a long time.

That actually hits on the next question I had for you, which was: Do you prefer reporting over writing, or writing over reporting? Or do you see them as two parts to the same equation?

I actually see them as two parts to the same equation. You can have a great story, but it's easy to tell when the reporting is bad. Likewise, you can be a great reporter but be a terrible writer.

In all honesty, I love reporting. I love getting out there and talking to people, seeing what they think and translating that into a story. In my new role at CNN, though, I'll be mostly writing. So that will definitely help me in becoming a better journalist overall.

Tell us about your new job at CNN. What platform will you be writing for and what—if you have one—will your beat be?

At CNN, I'll be an associate writer. This means I'll be writing strictly for CNN Digital. So if there's breaking news anywhere, and you get that push alert on your phone about it, more than likely if it's on my shift I wrote it. I'll also be responsible for coming up with original content for CNN's website whether that's explainer stories, features or cool polls.

What differences are you anticipating between being at the Pilot and being at CNN (other than the obvious: size, reach, etc.)?

One difference I'm anticipating is the focus on digital. It's obvious that all news outlets (TV/radio and print) are putting more resources to digital, but the focus CNN has on their digital audience is amazing from the mobile apps to social media. And me stepping into that digital world just makes me even more excited.

What are some things you’re looking forward to in your role as an associate writer for CNN Digital?

One of the things I'm looking forward to in my new role is how they handle national breaking news. I did breaking news at both of my previous jobs, but never on a national level. Not that I'm hoping for bad things to happen, but I can't wait to see what it's like to be in that newsroom during a breaking news event.

Who are some of your favorite writers—feel free to name current journalists, fiction authors, Irish playwrights, etc.? Are you a believer in the manta of “A good writer is a great reader.”

What's crazy is growing up, I was never that much of a reader. I was always outside haha. But I do believe in that Mantra, I (try to) read more now haha.

Anyway, I'm big fan of Spike Lee. I was able to take two pictures with him at two different events in college. Also, I don't have specific favorite writers, but I have favorite stories. Off the top of my head here are my favorite most recent stories:

The Tampa Bay Times article "The Girl in the Window": http://www.tampabay.com/projects/girl-in-the-window/danielle/ The New York Times article/photo essay " 'They Are Slaughtering Us Like Animals' ": https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2016/12/07/world/asia/rodrigo-duterte-philippines-drugs-killings.html The Virginian-Pilot article "A man set for execution, and the unforgotten murders that could have happened to anyone": https://pilotonline.com/news/local/crime/article_c400be9c-80dc-515c-847c-9e803cc9f073.html

So after pasting those, I clearly have a liking for stories that not only explore human nature and the decisions that go behind it, but also stories that leave you questioning thoughts or feelings you may have had before reading them.

Follow Amir on Twitter @TheAmirVera