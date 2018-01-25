Member Spotlight: Alison Graham, The Roanoke Times

This week we are featuring Roanoke Times reporter Alison Graham. Graham started at the Roanoke Times earlier this month and has taken over as the "Botetourt and Beyond" beat reporter. We talked with her about the difference between writing and reporting, the importance of E.B. White and "Charlotte's Web" and the cultural differences she's noted between her home state of Indiana and southwest Virginia.

Tell me a little about yourself--personal, professional-- and how you wound up at The Roanoke Times.

I'm originally from Indianapolis, Indiana, and my parents and three siblings all currently live there. I studied journalism at Indiana University and graduated in May 2017. After graduation I did a metro reporting internship at the San Francisco Chronicle where I was covering mostly general assignment and breaking news stories.

After that internship, I moved back home to start the big post-grad job search while I worked as a temp at a health insurance company. It was about as fun as it sounds -- I edited guides that explained health insurance options to employees. I did learn a lot about insurance, but wow, it made me miss journalism.

During those few months, I was looking for jobs all over the country that I thought would be a good first step and I found that at the Roanoke Times. I wanted a good group of reporters and editors who I could learn from and who would make me a better writer and reporter. The Times has an incredible staff and it's already been a great learning experience for me.

What beat are you on at the Times? And what are some stories you've been able to write thus far?

I am on what some of my colleagues have called the "Botetourt and Beyond" beat. I mainly cover Botetourt County, but I also extend into Rockbridge, Alleghany, Bath and Augusta counties. I'm still getting used to the concept of independent cities, so it also includes Lexington, Buchanan, Buena Vista, Troutville and Fincastle. Obviously, there's a lot going on and I've been doing my best to catch up on everything that's been happening the past few years. The beat includes pretty much anything and everything happening in those counties, so it can be overwhelming if I think about it too much. Laurence Hammack, another reporter here at the Times, covered the beat for three years before me and he's been so helpful filling me in. He really knocked this beat out of the park, so I have some big shoes to fill.

Thus far, I've covered a lot of government meetings: town councils, planning commissions and soon the Board of Supervisors.

Has your reporting led way to showing you any cultural differences between Virginia and Indiana?

My first reported story was about the two parades in Lexington over the Lee-Jackson and Martin Luther King Jr. holidays. That was really interesting to see right off the bat. Two very different parades from two very different groups -- the Sons of Confederate Veterans and a group called Community Against Racism Effort. That was where I saw some cultural differences between Virginia and Indiana. Indiana doesn't have the same historical background as Virginia and we don't seem as connected to the past. Virginia has such a long and rich history, which is fantastic, and people are proud of it.

Otherwise, I've been trying to pick up on the accent and pronunciation of things like Buchanan, Buena Vista and Botetourt, all of which I got wrong initially and completely embarrassed myself. And I was really excited to see Cook Out, which we don't have in Indiana and I love. Those Cook Out trays are a great deal and I truly can't believe what counts as a "side."

As a younger journalist and recent graduate, what made you want to work at a newspaper?

I've wanted to work at a newspaper since I was around 10 years old. I loved to write as a kid, but I thought writing books was hard (they're so long!). So I made a newspaper for my family and sent it out to distant relatives around the Midwest. Then in high school, I immediately took a beginning journalism course and I was on the newspaper staff for the next three years. Once I got to IU, I walked into the Indiana Daily Student office my first week there and pretty much didn't leave until I graduated. At this point, I'm in too deep. I can't do anything else.

But in all seriousness, I think the main reason I love journalism and why I wanted to do it is because it affords you the opportunity to talk to people about the things they care about. I'm paid to drive all over Southwest Virginia and listen to people's stories and learn about things I know nothing about. I feel so privileged to have the job I do.

Do you think that one must also be an avid reader to be a good writer? Who are some of your favorite writers (feel free to name anyone from journalists to Russian novelists)

I would definitely agree with that. I think writers can pick up a lot from reading other writers. I don’t usually read a lot of one author, but I of course have some favorites. I think everyone in the journalism world loves, and is very jealous of, Eli Saslow at the Washington Post. Every single thing he writes is so well done and I try to read almost everything of his. Lane DeGregory from the Tampa Bay Times is also incredible. Two of my professors at IU brought her for multiple visits when I was there and that’s when I first read her writing. She finds some of the most interesting stories and I love how she constructs her articles. I also read almost all of Margaret Sullivan’s columns at the Washington Post. I think she’s really insightful and makes such great points.

As for non-journalism writers, I was told by an editor of mine that if you wanted to get a basic lesson in how to write well, reread “Charlotte’s Web” by E.B. White. And he was right. E.B. White is fantastic and shows that simple and clear is usually best. I also like Jhumpa Lahiri. She writes novels and short stories that are so haunting and deep. And probably my all-time favorite writer is T.C. Boyle. His plots are funny, unexpected and thought-provoking. When I read them, I usually connect with every single one of the characters in some way or another.

What are some issues in your beat area that you can see yourself devoting some serious time to? I know you just got started, but are you kicking around any ideas for bigger projects in the future?

I am definitely still learning all there is to know about the counties I cover, so this will not be an exhaustive list in the slightest. But one focus will definitely be the latest investigation into the social services department in Rockbridge County. That has been such an important story for the past few years and I want to make sure I keep on those developments as well as my predecessor has.

Also, Botetourt County has been seeing a lot of economic growth, especially in the southern part of the county. I think it’s going to be interesting to watch as that development slowly creeps north. It will change the county significantly and make it a much different place. I want to cover each of those developments, but also look out for the bigger picture of how it’s affecting the new and longtime residents of the county.

I’m always on the lookout for projects, so I’m sure more will come up as I become further ingrained in the community. And as always, if anyone is reading this and has ideas, my phone, email, Twitter, etc. are open! I’m so new to the area so I’ll take any help I can get from those who know much, much more than I do.