Member News 1/18/18

Weekly news from our members. This week's news is from Style Weekly, the Daily Press and the Daily Progress.

Style Weekly names two new editors



Style Weekly has named a new managing editor and a new lifestlyes editor.

Brent Baldwin, who has been at Style for eight years, has been named the new managing editor of the publication. He previously served as music editor and then later as the arts and culture editor at Style.

And new hire Laura Ingles has been hired as Style's new lifestyles editor. Ingles previously worked for C-Ville Weeklyas an editor.

"Having a team at Style Weekly with such tenure and experience between Ed Slipek, Scott Elmquist, Ed Harrington and Gordon Poindexter is unique," said Style publisher Lori Collier Waran.

"It allows us to provide incredible institutional knowledge for our readers. Already, the topics Style has covered just this year have been broad ranging from social/digital influencers to the General Assembly to Winston Churchill and Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority. Expect more to come."