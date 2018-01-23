Member News 1/18/18

Weekly news from our members. This week's news is from Style Weekly, the Daily Press and the Daily Progress.
Style Weekly names two new editors
Style Weekly has named a new managing editor and a new lifestlyes editor.
Brent Baldwin, who has been at Style for eight years, has been named the new managing editor of the publication. He previously served as music editor and then later as the arts and culture editor at Style.
And new hire Laura Ingles has been hired as Style's new lifestyles editor. Ingles previously worked for C-Ville Weeklyas an editor.
"Having a team at Style Weekly with such tenure and experience between Ed Slipek, Scott Elmquist, Ed Harrington and Gordon Poindexter is unique," said Style publisher Lori Collier Waran.
"It allows us to provide incredible institutional knowledge for our readers. Already, the topics Style has covered just this year have been broad ranging from social/digital influencers to the General Assembly to Winston Churchill and Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority. Expect more to come."
Daily Press sports writer wins award from NSMA
David Teel, a 33-year sports writer for the Daily Press, has been named the Virginia Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.
Teel is no stranger to the award. He has received it a total of 11 times over the course of his career.
Daily Progress hires new reporter, editor
The Daily Progress has hired Aaron Richardson to become its new editor.
Richardson, 30, has served as the paper's assistant city editor since last March. He previously worked at the paper as a reporter.
As part of his new responsibilities, Richardson will assume editorial supervision of all BH newspapers in the central Virginia market (The News Virginian, the Greene County Record, the Madison County Eagle and the Orange County Review).
"Aaron has intensive local reporting and editing experience in Charlottesville that will strengthen our focus on the stories, the people and the evolution that makes us unique," said Progress publisher, Rob Jiranek. "His vision is clear, and his energy is beautiful."
Richardson is an alumnus of the University of Mary Washington. He's originally from Lexington, Va.
The Daily Progress has also hired Tyler Hammel as a reporter.
Hammel is from Chesterfield Va. and holds a degree in journalism from the VCU Richard T. Robertson School of Media and Culture. He has reported for Richmond Magazine, Capital News Service and the Commonwealth Times.