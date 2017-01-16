Laura Bennett joins the Virginia Press Association

Please join us in welcoming Laura Bennett, M.A.,VPA's new Director of Membership Services. Laura has more 16 years of experience working for associations where she managed training, events, operations, strategic technology, and compliance. Laura has a passion for mission and membership-driven work and applies this to all areas of association management. Laura has begun working on the 2017 VPA Annual Conference, the professional development offerings for 2017 and other member services projects. In the next weeks and months, Laura will be getting out and around the state to meet as many of you as she can Born in upstate New York, Laura moved to Virginia in 2001 and hasn't looked back since. She resides with her husband, two daughters, three dogs and six cats in western Goochland.