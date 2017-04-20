Issues with FOIA?

The Virginia Press Association is currently collecting information on issues that individuals and organizations have had with FOIA. These stories will help our lobbying efforts by providing more anecdotal evidence when meeting with legislators or testifying in committee.

Some examples of what to report include:

1. A meeting was called without proper notice - particularly an executive session of a board or council.

2. Someone uses the working paper exemption and you know it isn't working papers

3. You ask for specific information under a FOIA request and only part of it is furnished

To report any issues, please use THIS LINK or feel free to call (804) 521-7575.