Insight: Conversations around the news

By Kate Wershbale

Originally posted in the Richmond Times-Dispatch

A perfect Sunday morning for me begins with sitting on the window seat at my kitchen table accompanied by a mug of strong, black coffee and a copy of the Richmond Times-Dispatch newspaper in hand.

I hear the footsteps of my 11-year-old daughter, Lily, on the stairs, as I have heard on many Sunday mornings over the years, so I pull out the comics and Parade magazine to hand her as she sits down.

We read in silence at first and then fall into a familiar pattern of conversation to share what we are reading.

“Caution signals are blinking for the Trump bull market,” reads the headline, which catches Lily’s eye, and she asks me what it means.

I follow up with a quick lesson on the stock market, investments, and bull and bear markets, and feel satisfied with my teaching.

Lily brings me back to earth with her comment, “I think I like farmer’s markets better. They have food and things you can buy and anyone can go and sell there.”

Clearly, I had not quite gotten my point across, so I began to break down how the market works.

What followed was an in-depth conversation with Lily asking questions and making connections, and me sharing what I know along with my memories of our high school stock market games when all we had were newspapers to check on the market’s progress.

As we finished our discussion, a realization struck me: This moment of learning and loving communication was inspired by the Sunday paper and never would have occurred if I had been reading the article on my phone.

The newspaper would not have been open on the table, allowing my daughter access to see and think about the pictures and titles she saw me reading.

***

Being a teacher who is always interested in how kids learn, I wanted to gain more insight from Lily’s thoughts about the newspaper, so I asked her some questions.

Me: Lily, what do you learn from the newspaper?

Lily: I learn facts about things I didn’t know from the Insight section. Like when they had the information on Valentine’s Day.

Me: What are your favorite parts of the newspaper?

Lily: The Parade section is a neat magazine; it has stuff that lightens up the newspaper. The comics are funny and inspire me to be a cartoonist, and I like the puns in Bizarro and Pickles, even though I don’t always understand them. I also like the book section, so I can see what books are out and read about them. I love the movie section, but I miss the old form of that entertainment section.

Me: How do you feel about the newspaper compared to watching the news?

Lily: Well, a large fraction of the newspaper is about terrorism and politics and stuff, but on television you see the visuals of that and they are more disturbing.

***

I didn’t intend to have a teaching tool delivered to my house every day; I just prefer to read my news over coffee in the early morning.

It seems though that the newspaper’s presence in my home and the fact that we read and discuss it together have made my daughter a better-educated, well-rounded person, and strengthened our communication in multiple ways. I treasure these mornings and conversations deeply and will miss them in the not-too-distant future, when as a teen she might not join me for an early morning weekend breakfast.

For now, our shared reading of the newspaper is a common bond, a starting point for conversations, and a great way to slow down, connect, and be present with my child.

Kate Wershbale is an elementary gifted resource teacher. She can be reached at katewershbale@gmail.com.