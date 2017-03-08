Henrico Judge Reverses Himself, Says Individual Lawmakers are Subject to FOIA

Submitted by Lbennett on Thu, 08/03/2017 - 9:18am

A Henrico County Circuit Court judge on Wednesday reversed a ruling he issued in June, saying he made a mistake when he wrote that Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act applied only to public bodies and not to individual officials. Read more from The Richmond Times-Dispatch here.

