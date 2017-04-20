Great local reporting stands between you and wrongdoing. And it needs saving.

The Washington Post

April 16, 2017

In only 15 years, American newspaper companies slashed their workforces by more than half - from 412,000 employees in 2001 to 174,000 last year. But that troubling trend wasn't on the minds of journalists at the Charleston Gazette-Mail last year as they dug deep into the prescription-drug epidemic that was inflicting mortal wounds on their community. No, what motivated them was the West Virginia paper's unofficial motto: "Sustained outrage." That phrase, coined by former publisher Ned Chilton, "means a lot to people here," executive editor Robert Byers told me last week, shortly after the 37,000-circulation paper won the Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting. The family-owned paper (Chilton's daughter is the publisher now) has a newsroom staff of about 50.

