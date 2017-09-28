Gov. Declares Oct. 1-7, 2017 Virginia Newspaper Week

By proclamation of Governor Terry McAuliffe, October 1-7, 2017 is Virginia Newspaper Week. This week coincides with National Newspaper Week. Locally and nationally, this is a week to celebrate and honor newspapers for the vital role they play in upholding a free democracy, transparency, accountability, and citizen participation. Read VPA's press release about the proclamation here.
