Gov. Declares Oct. 1-7, 2017 Virginia Newspaper Week

Submitted by Lbennett on Thu, 09/28/2017 - 1:22pm

By proclamation of Governor Terry McAuliffe, October 1-7, 2017 is Virginia Newspaper Week. This week coincides with National Newspaper Week. Locally and nationally, this is a week to celebrate and honor newspapers for the vital role they play in upholding a free democracy, transparency, accountability, and citizen participation. Read VPA's press release about the proclamation here.

