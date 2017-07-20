FREE Webinar- How to Start a Newsletter People will Want to Read August 10 – 2:00 p.m. Register Here

The Colorado and Virginia Press Associations are pleased to present a free webinar to our members on August 10 at 2:00 p.m. EST/12:00 p.m. MST. If you are interested in offering niche newsletters to your subscribers or interested community members or if you have already started offering newsletters, then this webinar is for you. Description: Newsletters are a powerful way to engage with your community. This year, The Virginian-Pilot has launched three niche newsletters and has plans for two more. After four months, the food newsletter has an average open rate of 55 percent, and the list size has grown 75 percent. Find out how they did it. Through this webinar, you'll learn how to start a newsletter, how to get it in front of people, how to build a subscriber list, and how to get readers to engage with your stories.

Speaker: Erica Smith, Online Editor and Director of Digital Strategy, The Virginian-Pilot

PLEASE NOTE: The August 10th webinar is the only webinar available to VPA members – please do not register for the other webinars on this site.