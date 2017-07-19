FOIA Issues? We Want to Know!

Lbennett's picture
Submitted by Lbennett on Wed, 07/19/2017 - 2:26pm

The Virginia Press Association is collecting information about Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) issues that our members may experience. Please use this form to notify us - all information will be kept confidential unless permission to share is granted.

  • Printer-friendly version
  • Send by email