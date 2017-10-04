Editorial, Management and Advertising Powerpoints from the 2017 Annual Conference

Submitted by ashleyn on Mon, 04/10/2017 - 4:01pm

See attached powerpoints from the Annual News and Advertising Conference on April 8th, 2017.

Strategies for Selling to Today’s Buyer.pdf
Data-Driven Marketing Decisions.pdf
Roadmap to Selling Multi-Platform Digital Solutions to SMBs.pdf
Diversifying Digital Revenue with Google Surveys.pdf
50 Ideas in 50 Minutes.pdf
Buyer 2.0 Selling Strategies for Today's Consumer.pdf
