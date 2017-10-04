Editorial, Management and Advertising Powerpoints from the 2017 Annual Conference

See attached powerpoints from the Annual News and Advertising Conference on April 8th, 2017.
Upcoming Events
TWITTER UPDATES
Tags
2x2 advertising network (1) ad contest (1) ad placement service (1) advertising (2) applications (1) awards (2) award winners (1) cameras in the courtroom (1) college contest (1) conference (1) contest (8) contest winners (4) courtroom (1) freedom of information (3) General Assembly (5) Georgia Press Association (2) judging (2) newspaper industry (2) newspapers (3) Training (2)