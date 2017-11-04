2016 ANNUAL CONTEST WINNERS

Please see attached for press releases regarding the winners of the 2016 Annual News and Advertising Contest.

FIRST PLACE WINNERS SLIDESHOW

SECOND AND THIRD PLACE WINNERS SLIDESHOW

If you would like to view comments from the judges who scored your entries, this information is available to you in a searchable, online database. Please review the instructions below carefully in order to extract the correct information.

1. Please note – not all judges left comments – if you do not see a comment from a judge for a particular entry, that means no comment was left.

2. You will need your list of winners by program (News or Advertising) and Category and the place you were awarded (1st, 2nd, 3rd)

3. There is also a category called ‘Alternate’ – these were selected in case any of our 1st, 2nd, or 3rd place winners were disqualified for some reason. You are able to view the alternate places and comments if you wish.

4. Go to this LINK

5. At the top of the screen, select either News and Editorial OR Advertising – if you placed in both programs, you will have to do a separate search for the other program – you can’t search both programs at once.

6. Next, under Category, select the category you placed in (for example, Daily, Breaking News)

7. Next, under Award, select 1st, 2nd, or 3rd place. PLEASE NOTE: you will have to do separate searches for each place – you can’t search 1st AND 2nd place for example. They have to be searched individually.

8. Next, scroll back to the top and hit the Apply button

9. Now you will see a screen of tiled images with text that you can click on. Once you click on this, you will be able to see the judge’s comments if any were left.

10. Best in show comments are NOT included in this database. They are, however, included in the attached press release.